Bomb threats made to Tri-State synagogues, institutions are hoaxes, feds say

Photos and video from earlier Tuesday show several Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office vehicles parked outside Jewish Hospital.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bomb threat incidents made toward synagogues or other institutions are hoaxes, according to the FBI’s Cincinnati field office.

On Tuesday, FBI Cincinnati Public Affairs Specialist Todd Lindgren said the bureau is aware of “numerous hoax incidents.”

Photos and video from earlier Tuesday show several Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office vehicles parked outside Jewish Hospital.

Northeast Communications, a 911 service for the city of Loveland, said police and firefighters were called to the Congregation Beth Adam synagogue around 9:30 a.m. for a bomb threat. Everyone there is safe.

The hoax bomb threats do not appear to be credible, according to the statement from Lindgren and FBI Cincinnati.

“While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention.”

Hoax threats are taken “very seriously” by the FBI due to innocent people being put in harm’s way, Lindgren added.

