Cincinnati woman arrested in Christmas Eve stabbing

Meranda Nause
Meranda Nause(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:31 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 23-year-old woman is under arrest in what Cincinnati police say is a Christmas Eve stabbing, court records show.

It happened at the suspect’s Winton Hills residence on Vivian Place, according to her criminal complaint.

Police identify her in court records as 23-year-old Meranda Nause.

She is accused of stabbing a victim in the abdomen, causing serious physical harm, officers wrote in the court filing.

Nause was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.

She has been held on a felonious assault charge without bond ever since and is now scheduled to make her first court appearance at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police have asked the judge to issue a temporary protection order requiring Nause to stay away from the victim while the case works through the criminal justice system.

