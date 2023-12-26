Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Coroner: Body of missing 18-year old found

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office says the body of 18-year-old Na'Shya Neemiah Gowdy was...
The Hamilton County Coroner's Office says the body of 18-year-old Na'Shya Neemiah Gowdy was found on Dec. 22.(Photo provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner says the body of a missing 18-year-old has been found.

Na’Shya Neemiah Gowdy’s body was found on Dec. 22, according to the coroner.

Na’Shya was last seen leaving the Lighthouse High School in Cincinnati around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 6.

The Coroner’s Office says her body was found on Dec. 22

No word about how she died.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 30-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash early Christmas morning, according to the...
Driver killed in Christmas morning crash
FILE
Man killed in single-vehicle motorcycle crash in NKY
Broadcaster Cris Collinsworth looks on before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh...
Cris Collinsworth: ‘A lot of backup quarterbacks are fat (because) they don’t do anything’
A video involving an officer engaged in a physical struggle with a male outside of a bar is...
Video allegedly shows Miami student being struck by police officer, university says
Evendale police are searching for at least one person and a vehicle after someone fired a gun...
Evendale police search for vehicle after shots fired, hit-skip crash

Latest News

Meranda Nause
Cincinnati woman arrested in Christmas Eve stabbing
Sometime over the holiday weekend, messages were spray painted near monuments dedicated to...
New Veterans Memorial in Lexington vandalized
William “Bill” Holland suffers from Dementia, according to Campbell County Police Department.
Have you seen him? 90-year-old man with Dementia missing in NKY
Diondre Winstead began his career with the Cincinnati Police Department as a recruit in Sept....
Federal judge rejects ex-CPD officer’s second request in less than a year to end probation early