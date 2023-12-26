Coroner: Body of missing 18-year old found

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner says the body of a missing 18-year-old has been found.

Na’Shya Neemiah Gowdy’s body was found on Dec. 22, according to the coroner.

Na’Shya was last seen leaving the Lighthouse High School in Cincinnati around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 6.

The Coroner’s Office says her body was found on Dec. 22

No word about how she died.

