Delhi Township store manager charged after shooting suspects breaking into store

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The manager of a Delhi Township business is now being charged after shooting at suspects breaking into the store in October.

Tony Thacker, 29, was the manager of VIP Smoke Shop in the Delhi Plaza when it was broken into on Oct. 20, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers explained Tuesday.

He was living in the back of the store, she said.

Around 1 a.m. on Oct. 20, Tony heard glass break and came from the back of the store with a gun, according to Powers. Tony, the prosecutor said, is not allowed to possess a firearm due to a felony juvenile adjudication.

Once he got to the front of the business, Tony saw several suspects, including 16-year-old Travis Johnson and 19-year-old Amontae Carter, coming inside and started firing the gun, Powers said.

The suspects ran off and into stolen cars, according to the prosecutor.

Johnson was shot and killed after getting into the back of one of the stolen cars, Powers explained.

There is simply no justification for shooting at someone as they are running away. However, I want to make perfectly clear – these retail thefts will not be tolerated. If you try to rob a store, you should expect to be shot.

Tony and his brother, 21-year-old Malachi Thacker, tried to disable VIP Smoke Shop’s security system and remove shell casings once the suspects were gone, the Hamilton County prosecutor said.

The four suspects accused of breaking into the business include Johnson, Carter, and three unidentified juveniles, Powers said.

Carter was indicted Tuesday on murder, burglary and possession of criminal tools charges, the prosecutor explained.

When Carter appeared in court on Dec. 15, his attorney claimed his client was a victim. The attorney told the judge Carter was shot three times with bullets barely missing his spine, which could have paralyzed him.

Carter’s bond was set at more than $1 million.

Prosecutor Powers said Tuesday that the 19-year-old Carter could spend life in prison with a chance at parole if he is convicted on all charges.

Tony faces charges of felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability, she said.

His brother, Malachi, was indicted on tampering with evidence charges, according to Powers.

As for the three juvenile suspects in the Oct. 20 break-in, Powers said they have been charged and are awaiting bindover from juvenile court.

