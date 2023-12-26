Feds charge Cincinnati man with illegally having machine gun

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In the latest example of federal authorities aggressively prosecuting those who illegally have guns in Cincinnati, a criminal complaint was recently unsealed against a 19-year-old man accused of violently attacking two female relatives after a history of arrests, being a suspect in previous shootings and disobeying court orders.

With the assistance of a SWAT team, Cincinnati police arrested Keiylon Kennedy earlier this month at an apartment on Summit Road in Roselawn, court records show.

Police charged him with felonious assault, domestic violence and strangulation.

Now, he is held under a federal detention order at Butler County Jail and charged federally with illegally having a machine gun. Specifically, possessing a firearm equipped with an illegal machinegun conversion device, according to a copy of his criminal complaint.

A federal magistrate ordered Kennedy to only be released to a U.S. Marshal for court appearances following a hearing on Dec. 19.

The court found “a preponderance of the evidence that (his) release would pose a risk of nonappearance at court proceedings, and by clear and convincing evidence (his) release would pose a risk of harm to the public,” her order states.

“In addition to the reasons more particularly stated on the record in open court at the detention hearing, the court finds that the defendant has violated the conditions of probation and bond in the past by cutting off his ankle bracelet and committing new offenses while on release....”

Federal officials got involved on Dec 1., when Cincinnati police responded to a report of a possible shooting in the 2100 block of Clara Street in South Fairmount.

Brianna Kennedy called police and initially stated that her son shot at her daughter and then fled on foot into the woods, according to a criminal complaint signed by a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Additional suspect information was broadcasted for Kennedy.

Police arrived and recovered three .40 caliber casings.

A Cincinnati police detective interviewed Kennedy’s mother and sister who said Kennedy pushed his sister to the ground and began choking her.

His mother told police that when she attempted to intervene, he pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the mother, who was not struck.

A police K-9 was deployed in an attempt to track the suspect but was unsuccessful. '

While Kennedy was at large, police received a call from an unidentified family member stating that Kennedy called them and threatened to kill himself, court records show.

On the morning of Dec. 5, police notified the ATF agent that Kennedy contacted his mother through her girlfriend to pass along the message that “he wanted his stuff or things are going to get nasty,” the criminal complaint states.

His mother told police she interpreted this to be a threat and “that she is scared to be in her home,” the court filing reads.

“Based on the (ATF agent’s) training and experience and knowledge of the investigation, particularly that Kennedy is suspected of shooting at his mother and strangling his sister on December 1, 2023, and is a suspect in previous shootings, I believed this to be an exigent threat to (his sister and mother).”

ATF special agents and Cincinnati police agents tracked him down to an apartment on Summit Road.

CPD SWAT was called in to approach the apartment, where they called out Kennedy and arrested him, without incident.

When. Kennedy surrendered to law enforcement, he was wearing shorts and no shirt or shoes, and stated that he had been in bed asleep when police knocked on the apartment door and called him out, according to the criminal complaint.

The resident of the apartment allowed police to search it and they recovered a Glock Pistol equipped with a Glock switch (machinegun conversion device) in the only bedroom on the floor next to the bed.

The same firearm appears in two photos on Kennedy’s Instagram account, the complaint shows.

This coat and gun were recovered from a Roselawn apartment after Keiylon Kennedy was taken into custody there earlier this month, federal court records show. (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives via federal court records)

The Glock is distinguished by the switch on the back of the firearm and the rubberized grip sleeve located on the pistol grip.

Officers said they also recovered a red and black coat from the bedroom closet that appeared identical to one that appears in a photo of a masked black male holding two pistols on Kennedy’s Instagram posts.

One of the pistols appears to be the same as Item 1 recovered from the scene (see photo above).

Kenney, the magistrate wrote in her detention order, “has shown a clear disregard for obeying court orders. In addition, the circumstance under which the defendant was arrested for illegal possession of a machine gun... show(s) he is a danger to the community and others.

As the criminal complaint (alleges), the defendant pushed his sister to the ground and began choking her. When his mother went to intervene (Kennedy) pulled out a firearm and fired several shots at his mother (who was not struck).

“There is a pending protective order against the defendant as a result of these actions, as well as a domestic violence charge. (Kenney) has a criminal history that includes prior weapons offenses and offenses of violence. Also, (Kennedy) committed (the Dec. 1 offense) while on probation and on a state bond for a gun charge.

“The weight of the evidence against (Kennedy) is strong; he is subject to a lengthy period of incarceration if convicted; and he lacks stable employment.

She also noted in her decision that he has shown he will not obey court restrictions and orders regarding travel, contacts, and possession of drugs, alcohol, and/or firearms or required reporting, education, employment, or treatment; or monitoring of his movements or conduct; or any combination of these conditions or others currently proposed or available.

