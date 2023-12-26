Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Have you seen him? 90-year-old man with Dementia missing in NKY

William “Bill” Holland suffers from Dementia, according to Campbell County Police Department.
William “Bill” Holland suffers from Dementia, according to Campbell County Police Department.(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Police in northern Kentucky are seeking the public’s help as they try to find a 90-year-old man with Dementia who went missing more than 12 hours ago.

William “Bill” Holland was last seen at 7 p.m. on Christmas night Monday in a blue 2013 Chrysler 200 with Kentucky license plate 6628AL.

He is described as 6′1″ and 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and short gray hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Campbell County Dispatch at 859-292-3622.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 30-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash early Christmas morning, according to the...
Driver killed in Christmas morning crash
FILE
Man killed in single-vehicle motorcycle crash in NKY
Broadcaster Cris Collinsworth looks on before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh...
Cris Collinsworth: ‘A lot of backup quarterbacks are fat (because) they don’t do anything’
A video involving an officer engaged in a physical struggle with a male outside of a bar is...
Video allegedly shows Miami student being struck by police officer, university says
Evendale police are searching for at least one person and a vehicle after someone fired a gun...
Evendale police search for vehicle after shots fired, hit-skip crash

Latest News

Diondre Winstead began his career with the Cincinnati Police Department as a recruit in Sept....
Federal judge rejects ex-CPD officer’s second request in less than a year to end probation early
Meranda Nause
Cincinnati woman arrested in Christmas Eve stabbing
Ice skating rink drawing visitors downtown
Ice skating rink drawing visitors to Fountain Square
Several high-end cars were stolen from Tri-State luxury dealership
Police investigate theft of several high-end cars from luxury dealership