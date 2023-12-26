Have you seen him? 90-year-old man with Dementia missing in NKY

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Police in northern Kentucky are seeking the public’s help as they try to find a 90-year-old man with Dementia who went missing more than 12 hours ago.

William “Bill” Holland was last seen at 7 p.m. on Christmas night Monday in a blue 2013 Chrysler 200 with Kentucky license plate 6628AL.

He is described as 6′1″ and 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and short gray hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Campbell County Dispatch at 859-292-3622.

