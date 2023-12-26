Ice skating rink drawing visitors to Fountain Square

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The ice skating rink in Fountain Square has been given a lift to businesses downtown.

The UC Health Ice Rink opened Nov. 4 and has been drawing families since its opening day.

Liz Bender of March First Brewing said the ice rink has brought in customers as well as given downtown a festive atmosphere.

“Honestly it’s great,” Bender said. “I love seeing all of the people coming in. The atmosphere gets pretty lively and it’s great to be around.”

March First Brewing opened in August. Bender said the number of activities downtown was one of the reasons that attracted it to the location.

“There’s always something happening at Fountain Square,” Bender said. “Every single day there’s either a concert, the ice skating rink, little markets going on. We rely on a lot of that just because that’s how we get noticed.”

Bender said the brewer is busiest during the weekends, when Fountain Square has the most events and when the ice rink has been the busiest.

The ice rink will remain open through Feb. 9.

