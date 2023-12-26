Liberty Center now home to authentic Texas barbecue, Shake Shack

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two new spots in the Liberty Center hope to further build on the relationships within the community.

If you’re a fan of authentic barbecue, Cowboy Sally’s is the place for you.

“Cowboy Sally’s has its own unique spin on authentic Texas barbecue,” says general manager Brittney Welborne. “Texas barbecue is authentic during the day, but we will also have karaoke and a lot of cheap strong drinks flowing during the evening.”

Giddy-Up is the signature cocktail and brisket, baby back ribs, smoked sausage and chicken are some of the featured items on the menu.

Owners say when McK’s BBQ pulled out, they knew they wanted to move in.

“We have a great reputation and a great relationship with the community of Liberty Center,” explained Welborne. “So, we’re super excited and wanted to bring some energy in this direction into Liberty Center. That’s why we chose this location.”

Cowboy Sally’s isn’t the only new spot you can check out at Liberty Center.

It’s now home to our area’s first Shake Shack, which is known for its cast iron cooked burgers that started in Madison Square Park in New York City nearly 25 years ago by famed restauranteur Danny Meyer.

The owner of Cowboy Sally’s says it hopes to grow along with Liberty Center.

