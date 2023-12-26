New Veterans Memorial in Lexington vandalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are out cleaning up vandalism at Veterans Park in Lexington.

Lexington Police say vandals spray painted Pro-Palestine, anti-war related messages along the sidewalks, near the Gold Star Memorial and on the military tank.

Officers were called out just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday for a report of graffiti. LPD says none of the statements appear to be hate-crime related.

A report has been completed for criminal mischief, second degree. The person, or persons responsible have not yet been found.

The Lexington Police Forensic Services Unit did take photos to document the vandalism.

Professionals have now been called in to help clean-up.

Mobile Soda Blasting & Coatings is on-scene to assist.

Officials are removing the spray paint from the concrete.

However, the paint on the tank will remain until the city can paint over it. The process is delicate. If the tank is power washed, it will remove the tanks paint.

A new monument was dedicated earlier this month to honor Fayette County inductees into the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame.

“Clean-up is already underway. We will not tolerate destruction of private or public property. I urge everyone to join our statement in support of peace. The statement was crafted with local Arab and Jewish leaders. It was released earlier this month. We have taken a united stand to “keep Lexington peaceful, and all of its residents safe” at a time when there have been extremist attacks on Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities around the country. Lexington is saying ‘not here’. Several citizens and faith leaders, along with 10 members of the Urban County Council, have expressed their support of the statement. All residents are invited to join us.”

Lexington Police are investigating the incident.

