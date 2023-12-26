Contests
Ohio’s new laws, policies to know for 2024

The new Social Media Parental Notification Act takes effect on Jan. 15.
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several new laws and policies will go into effect in Ohio early in the new year.

Starting Jan. 1, the minimum wage will be raised for some workers thanks to a constitutional amendment passed by the state’s voters in 2006.

The amendment calls for Ohio’s minimum wage to increase based on the rate of inflation.

The minimum wage will increase in 2024 from $10.10 to $10.45 per hour for non-tipped employees and from $5.05 to $5.25 per hour for tipped employees.

Some other changes coming with the New Year include how teens will be using social media.

This act, passed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in July, requires minors 16 years old and under to have their parents’ permission before using social media sites and apps like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat.

Social media platform owners will be responsible for developing procedures for verifying whether a user is under 16, which can include: Signing a digital form consenting to the terms of service, using a credit card, debit card, or other online payment system, calling a toll-free telephone number or connecting to trained personnel via video conference.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted pushed for the new law, saying he thinks social media is designed to be addictive and is harming the mental health of children.

He said it is time that parents have more say in the digital lives of their children.

Apps and websites for online shopping are exempt from the new requirements.

