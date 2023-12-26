Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Police investigate theft of several high-end cars from luxury dealership

Several high-end cars stolen from Tri-State luxury dealership
By Simone Jameson
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating the theft of several high-end cars from a luxury dealership in Hamilton.

The Hamilton Police Department said thieves broke into Imperial Exotic Motors on DIxie Highway on Sunday morning. Four cars were stolen, including a BMW, a Mercedez-Benz and a Porsche.

“It’s sad,” owner Sam Abukhas said. “This is hard, especially with tax season coming up. It’s going to take us a while to recover from this.”

Police said thieves broke into the dealership through a back door. They were able to steal keys and take the cars from the lot.

Abukhas said he was alerted to the theft by an alarm that went off. He said he saw the crime occur in real time on security camera video as it happened.

“I live in Centerville so it took me 30 to 35 minutes to get here,” Abukhas said. “By the time I got here all the cars were gone.”

Abukhas said the value of the cars was more than $110,000. He said suspects also stole keys to seven others.

The stolen cars weren’t equipped with GPS tracking. Abukhas fears the cars will be scrapped for parts before they’re found.

“Honestly I would probably forgive them if they just return the cars,” Abukhas said.

Abukhas said the dealership would be stepping up security measures. He said he would ask the landlord if he could add fencing around the business.

Anyone with information about the theft at Imperial Exotic Motors is encouraged to call the Hamilton Police Department.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot inside Clutch OTR and another person was shot across the street in the...
CPD: One person shot inside OTR bar, another shot across the street
A 30-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash early Christmas morning, according to the...
Driver killed in Christmas morning crash
Broadcaster Cris Collinsworth looks on before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh...
Cris Collinsworth: ‘A lot of backup quarterbacks are fat (because) they don’t do anything’
FILE
Man killed in single-vehicle motorcycle crash in NKY
Cincinnati police say they are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Over-the-Rhine...
Man dies after shooting in OTR, police say

Latest News

Ice skating rink drawing visitors downtown
Ice skating rink drawing visitors to Fountain Square
Choice Walters (left), Ariel Walters (right)
AMBER Alert remains active for Lakewood 1-year-old taken by her mother
Evendale police are searching for at least one person and a vehicle after someone fired a gun...
Evendale police search for vehicle after shots fired, hit-skip crash
A person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Ross Hanover Road on Friday morning.
Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured in Butler County crash