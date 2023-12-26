Police investigate theft of several high-end cars from luxury dealership

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating the theft of several high-end cars from a luxury dealership in Hamilton.

The Hamilton Police Department said thieves broke into Imperial Exotic Motors on DIxie Highway on Sunday morning. Four cars were stolen, including a BMW, a Mercedez-Benz and a Porsche.

“It’s sad,” owner Sam Abukhas said. “This is hard, especially with tax season coming up. It’s going to take us a while to recover from this.”

Police said thieves broke into the dealership through a back door. They were able to steal keys and take the cars from the lot.

Abukhas said he was alerted to the theft by an alarm that went off. He said he saw the crime occur in real time on security camera video as it happened.

“I live in Centerville so it took me 30 to 35 minutes to get here,” Abukhas said. “By the time I got here all the cars were gone.”

Abukhas said the value of the cars was more than $110,000. He said suspects also stole keys to seven others.

The stolen cars weren’t equipped with GPS tracking. Abukhas fears the cars will be scrapped for parts before they’re found.

“Honestly I would probably forgive them if they just return the cars,” Abukhas said.

Abukhas said the dealership would be stepping up security measures. He said he would ask the landlord if he could add fencing around the business.

Anyone with information about the theft at Imperial Exotic Motors is encouraged to call the Hamilton Police Department.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.