Strongsville family’s purple Christmas tree remembers people lost to drug overdoses

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The holidays can be a difficult reminder of loved ones who are no longer with us.

The Kosla family in Strongsville is hoping to help ease that pain for families who have lost someone to a drug overdose.

“They deserve to be remembered,” Rene Kosla said. “They are humans and they are family members and they are daughters, brothers, mothers, sisters, uncles.”

They have put up a purple Christmas tree in their front yard for anyone who’d like to honor a loved one who has died from addiction.

Purple is the color for addiction recovery.

The Kosla said people are welcome to put up ornaments with their loved one’s picture.

“These are people,” Kosla said. “These are not monsters, our kids do not aspire to become a drug addict and when you lose someone to an addiction it’s okay to remember them.”

Addiction recovery is something that is close to Kosla’s heart.

Many of her loved ones, including her children, have battled drug addiction.

“I felt that I had to do something to give back because my kids are here and I’m grateful for that,” Kosla said. “In order for me to stay grateful for that, I just wanted to do something for the people that have lost their kids.”

She hopes whenever someone puts up an ornament, they will leave knowing that person is loved and never forgotten.

“They will be remembered not just at Christmas time but every single day because those people live every single day thinking of their loved ones,” Kosla said.

The Kosla’s will be hosting a vigil on December 30 at 5 p.m. for anyone who would like to honor a loved one lost to drug addiction.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

