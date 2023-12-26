Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Tiny baby sloth gets Santa visit at zoo

A baby sloth met with Santa at the San Antonio Zoo on Saturday. (Source: San Antonio Zoo/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Before he delivered presents to children all over the world, Santa scheduled some time with a young resident at the San Antonio Zoo.

The zoo shared a video on social media Saturday that shows Santa meeting the baby sloth Aluna.

He tells Aluna, to end up on his nice list, she will need to keep her tree and nest clean and go to bed early.

Zoo staff have also created an Amazon wish list for Aluna and her fellow animals -- just in case Santa didn’t bring them everything they wanted.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 30-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash early Christmas morning, according to the...
Driver killed in Christmas morning crash
FILE
Man killed in single-vehicle motorcycle crash in NKY
Broadcaster Cris Collinsworth looks on before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh...
Cris Collinsworth: ‘A lot of backup quarterbacks are fat (because) they don’t do anything’
A video involving an officer engaged in a physical struggle with a male outside of a bar is...
Video allegedly shows Miami student being struck by police officer, university says
Evendale police are searching for at least one person and a vehicle after someone fired a gun...
Evendale police search for vehicle after shots fired, hit-skip crash

Latest News

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office says the body of 18-year-old Na'Shya Neemiah Gowdy was...
Coroner: Body of missing 18-year old found
Meranda Nause
Cincinnati woman arrested in Christmas Eve stabbing
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move to expand ground offensive. Telecoms out again
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift ties Elvis Presley’s Billboard 200 record