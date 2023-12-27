Another arrest made in Delhi Township business break-in, homicide

Video from previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The final arrest has been made in connection with a break-in that turned deadly in Delhi Township.

Early Wednesday, 18-year-old Messiah Hart was taken into custody in Milford on charges of murder and burglary, according to the Delhi Township Police Department.

Hart was with five other suspects when police say they broke into the VIP Smoke Shop in the Delhi Plaza on Oct. 20.

Messiah Hart, 18, is charged with murder and burglary in connection with break-in at VIP Smoke Shop that turned deadly in Delhi Towbship, according to police. (Delhi Township Police Department)

Hart’s arrest announcement comes a day after Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced indictments against three other people for what happened at the business.

The manager of the smoke shop was among those indicted, according to Powers.

Tony Thacker, 29, was the manager of the business when it was broken into on Oct. 20, Powers explained.

He was living in the back of the store, she said.

Around 1 a.m. on Oct. 20, Thacker heard glass break and came from the back of the store with a gun, according to Powers. Tony, the prosecutor said, is not allowed to possess a firearm due to a felony juvenile adjudication.

Once he got to the front of the business, Tony saw several suspects, including 16-year-old Travis Johnson and 19-year-old Amontae Carter, coming inside and started firing the gun, Powers said.

The suspects ran off and into stolen cars, according to the prosecutor.

Johnson was shot and killed after getting into the back of one of the stolen cars, Powers explained.

There is simply no justification for shooting at someone as they are running away. However, I want to make perfectly clear – these retail thefts will not be tolerated. If you try to rob a store, you should expect to be shot.

Tony and his brother, 21-year-old Malachi Thacker, tried to disable VIP Smoke Shop’s security system and remove shell casings once the suspects were gone, the Hamilton County prosecutor said.

Tony faces charges of felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability, she said.

Malachi was indicted on tampering with evidence charges, according to Powers.

Carter was indicted Tuesday on murder, burglary and possession of criminal tools charges, the prosecutor explained.

When Carter appeared in court on Dec. 15, his attorney claimed his client was a victim. The attorney told the judge Carter was shot three times with bullets barely missing his spine, which could have paralyzed him.

Carter’s bond was set at more than $1 million.

The 19-year-old could spend life in prison with a chance at parole if he is convicted on all charges, according to the prosecutor.

As for the three juvenile suspects in the Oct. 20 break-in, Powers said they have been charged and are awaiting bindover from juvenile court.

