Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick, is engaged to longtime model girlfriend Abby Champion

FILE - Patrick Schwarzenegger, right, a cast member in "Midnight Sun," poses with his...
FILE - Patrick Schwarzenegger, right, a cast member in "Midnight Sun," poses with his girlfriend Abby Champion at the premiere of the film at the ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:42 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
(CNN) – Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick, and his longtime girlfriend, model Abby Champion just got engaged.

They announced the news on social media Tuesday.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, whose mom is Maria Shriver, is a model and actor.

He and Champion have teamed up at times for campaigns and photoshoots, such as a Calvin Klein jeans campaign a few years ago.

The couple was first romantically linked in September 2015 and became social media official in February 2016.

Schwarzenegger is the second of his four siblings to get married. His older sister, Katherine, is married to actor Chris Pratt.

