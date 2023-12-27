Contests
Dry Wednesday, Colder Air On The Way

Rain and snow mix develops Thursday into Friday morning.
First Alert Video Forecast For Wednesday
By Frank Marzullo
Dec. 27, 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Only the slimmest chance of rain showers in the area Wednesday as drier air lingers around the tri-state in the middle of the short week. Temperatures begin to tumble going into Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves through the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Thursday’s high temperatures will be in the lower 40s and low temperatures will be in the low 30s; so any moisture that moves in will primarily be rain but some rain/snow mix will be possible. Surface conditions will just be wet for folks traveling Thursday.

Friday will have the opportunity to see a few snow flurries, but most of the area will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and chilly high temperatures in the upper 30s. We may also see a few flurries Sunday into the New Year.

New Year’s Weekend will be seasonable with a few flurries or light showers possible. Morning lows will be in the mid 20s and afternoon highs in the low 40s. The first full week of January, according to the NOAA Climate Prediction Center, will be slightly cooler than normal but also drier than normal in the latest climate outlook.

