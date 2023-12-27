‘I don’t think I’ll ever have Christmas again’: Vigil for man killed in motorcycle crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - “I don’t think I’ll ever have Christmas again,” April Massingale said.

She is still in shock.

Her 22-year-old son is suddenly gone.

Stanley Crawley died in a motorcycle crash on Christmas Eve at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Oakbrook Drive.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says he missed a curve and hit a concrete curb, causing him to go airborne and hit a guardrail.

Her son graduated in 2020 from Conner High School, where he played outside linebacker for the football team.

“One minute I’m not okay and the next...I can stand here and talk,” she says.

His loved ones showed up at his former field Tuesday for a memorial. They held a moment of silence and people lined up to hug his mom.

“It means a lot to me to know the community loved him this much and he was loved and I’m happy because I feel like he was here tonight,” she said.

One of her son’s former roommates said he rarely left the room without a smile.

“Everyone that knew him loved him, fell in love with him,” Mark Lawson said.

“He was hilarious. He was so funny. He loved to make everybody laugh and he was a very good, loyal man,” his mom said.

Now, his friends and family say they know his sense of humor will live on.

“I would love for everyone to remember his contagious smile and his laugh. And his blonde, golden curls,” his mom said.

