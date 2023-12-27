Ja’Marr Chase’s status for Sunday remains uncertain, Zac Taylor says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the team will see how the week goes before determining if Ja’Marr Chase will play this week.

Chase was sidelined with a shoulder injury for the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bengals head coach said having the star wide receiver back for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs “would be big,” but they will see how he progresses through the week.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor meeting with the press ahead of Sunday’s matchup against Kansas City. Taylor says Jamar Chase is questionable for the game. ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/WstGf5261E — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) December 27, 2023

Cincinnati (8-7) is clinging to its playoff hopes following Saturday’s 34-11 loss to the Steelers (8-7).

As things stand heading into Week 17, the Bengals are still in the AFC playoff race.

The Bengals will be in familiar territory come Sunday as they return to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs (9-6) at 4:25 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Currently, the Bengals have a 24% chance of making the playoffs, according to NFL.com. A victory on Sunday would increase their playoff chances to 57%.

The Bengals’ season ended last year in Kansas City with a loss in the AFC Championship game.

A loss this week could all but end their season once again in Kansas City.

If they lose, Cincinnati will only have an 8% chance to make the playoffs heading into the final week of the regular season.

Both the Bengals and Chiefs head into Sunday’s pivotal game coming off a loss.

