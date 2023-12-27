Contests
Longtime fire chief dies after Christmas Eve medical emergency

Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District Fire Chief Robert Wysong
Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District Fire Chief Robert Wysong(Warren-Clinton County Joint Fire Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Warren-Clinton County Joint Fire District is mourning the sudden loss of its longtime chief, Robert Wysong, after a Christmas Eve medical emergency.

The fire agency serves communities in Eastern Warren and Western Clinton counties in Southwest Ohio.

“It is with the utmost regret we inform the community of the passing of Chief Robert Wysong,” the Warren-Clinton County Joint Fire District announced on social media overnight.

“Chief Wysong was finally able to rest after an incredible fight following a critical medical emergency that occurred on Christmas Eve, accompanied by family & friends. At this time, we kindly request that everyone please respect the privacy of Chief Wysong’s family as well as his Fire Department family. It will take some time to process and cope (with) this sudden loss of the Chief.

“Chief Wysong is in all of our hearts, and the loss is enormous! As a prominent staple in the community, Chief’s impact on the community was equally as large as the hole in our hearts! Rest easy Chief, we love you and hope you are able to peacefully rest after one hell of a battle!

Information about his services be made available at a later date.

Posted by Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District on Tuesday, December 26, 2023

