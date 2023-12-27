Man accused of dragging Elyria officer with car released on $100K bond

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - According to court records, 27-year-old Dorian Williams, of Detroit, was released from the Lorain County Jail after posting a reduced bond on Friday.

Jail and court records show Williams was released after posting $100,000 bond, which was lowered from $350,000.

Williams must stay on house arrest and wear a GPS monitoring device.

Elyria Police said Williams dragged an officer with a car during an attempted traffic stop for erratic driving on Nov. 5.

Williams allegedly led police on a chase before crashing into an occupied home on Chestnut Ridge Road.

Surveillance video from the homeowners shows the suspect taking off from the crash on foot.

Shortly after, police said he barricaded himself inside a home on Carol Lane.

As police surrounded the house, he allegedly got into another car inside a closed garage and drove it through the door towards officers.

Police said the officers on scene fired several shots, hitting Williams and the vehicle before arresting him.

Williams’ charges include failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, assault, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, felonious assault, obstructing official business, receiving stolen property, vandalism, and failure to stop after an accident.

Williams pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

