Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Food from the Heart

Man accused of dragging Elyria officer with car released on $100K bond

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - According to court records, 27-year-old Dorian Williams, of Detroit, was released from the Lorain County Jail after posting a reduced bond on Friday.

Jail and court records show Williams was released after posting $100,000 bond, which was lowered from $350,000.

Williams must stay on house arrest and wear a GPS monitoring device.

Elyria Police said Williams dragged an officer with a car during an attempted traffic stop for erratic driving on Nov. 5.

Williams allegedly led police on a chase before crashing into an occupied home on Chestnut Ridge Road.

Surveillance video from the homeowners shows the suspect taking off from the crash on foot.

Shortly after, police said he barricaded himself inside a home on Carol Lane.

As police surrounded the house, he allegedly got into another car inside a closed garage and drove it through the door towards officers.

Police said the officers on scene fired several shots, hitting Williams and the vehicle before arresting him.

Williams’ charges include failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, assault, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, felonious assault, obstructing official business, receiving stolen property, vandalism, and failure to stop after an accident.

Williams pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meranda Nause
Cincinnati woman arrested in Christmas Eve stabbing
Police lights
Coroner: Body of missing 18-year old found
Several high-end cars were stolen from Tri-State luxury dealership
Police investigate theft of several high-end cars from luxury dealership
One person is dead in a shooting at a Delhi Township smoke shop early Friday, police say.
Delhi Township store manager charged after shooting suspects breaking into store
A 30-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash early Christmas morning, according to the...
Driver killed in Christmas morning crash

Latest News

A wintry mix of rain and snow is possible Thursday, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.
Wintry mix, a few snowflakes possible as colder air returns
Stanley Crawley
‘I don’t think I’ll ever have Christmas again’: Vigil for man killed in motorcycle crash
First Alert Video Forecast For Wednesday
Frank's First Alert Video Forecast
One person is dead in a shooting at a Delhi Township smoke shop early Friday, police say.
Delhi Township store manager charged after shooting suspects breaking into store
Toledo Jewish Federation
Local synagogues target of false bomb threats Tuesday, Jewish leaders say