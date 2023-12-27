Contests
Ohio Lottery reports cybersecurity issue on Christmas Eve

Scientific Games and the Ohio Lottery have extended their successful partnership on Scratch-Off Games management and SCiQ retail point-of-sale technology. The partnership began in 2019, responsibly driving four consecutive years of growth in Scratch-Off revenues and funding for education in the state. The Ohio Lottery is ranked among the Top 20 lotteries worldwide for instant Scratch-Off game performance.(PRNewswire)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WXIX) - Ohio Lottery winners will not be able to cash their tickets online after a cybersecurity issue occurred on Christmas Eve.

The organization says a State investigation is underway but cannot comment on what happened until the investigation is over.

As a precautionary, the Ohio Lottery disconnected “key systems” to contain the issue.

In addition to not being able to cash prizes online, winners of more than $599 will not be able to cash their prizes at super retailers and will have to mail their claims to the Ohio Lottery Central Office.

Winners can find out how to claim their prizes here.

The Ohio Lottery also says winning numbers for KENO, Lucky One and EZPLAY Progressive Jackpots are currently not available on the website, but can be checked at any Ohio Lottery retailer.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and are working as quickly as possible to restore all services,” Ohio Lottery wrote in a press release.

FOX19 NOW reached out to Ohio Lottery for comment.

