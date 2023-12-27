Ohio Lottery reports cybersecurity issue on Christmas Eve

CLEVELAND (WXIX) - Ohio Lottery winners will not be able to cash their tickets online after a cybersecurity issue occurred on Christmas Eve.

The organization says a State investigation is underway but cannot comment on what happened until the investigation is over.

As a precautionary, the Ohio Lottery disconnected “key systems” to contain the issue.

In addition to not being able to cash prizes online, winners of more than $599 will not be able to cash their prizes at super retailers and will have to mail their claims to the Ohio Lottery Central Office.

Winners can find out how to claim their prizes here.

The Ohio Lottery also says winning numbers for KENO, Lucky One and EZPLAY Progressive Jackpots are currently not available on the website, but can be checked at any Ohio Lottery retailer.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and are working as quickly as possible to restore all services,” Ohio Lottery wrote in a press release.

FOX19 NOW reached out to Ohio Lottery for comment.

