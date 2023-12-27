Our Year in Review: FOX19′s Top 20 stories of 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It is safe to say that 2023 was a rollercoaster ride that had many experience peaks and valleys along the way.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones received some backlash in June after it was revealed that inmates in isolation are served “the warden burger.” While the burger is not meant to taste bad, Sheriff Jones says it will make inmates think twice about acting out.

Another football team will be calling Cincinnati home, according to reports in July. The Arena Football League (AFL) announced 16 team locations for when they begin play in 2024, and one of those places could be the Queen City.

When your favorite team wins a championship game, the first thing many fans do is get some new gear to support their team. But what happens to the losing team’s pre-made gear? That’s where Good360 comes in.

A Bengals superfan says the NFL made fans take down signs that were critical of Commissioner Roger Goodell during the Baltimore Ravens game in January.

A 61-year-old well-known monster truck driver was arrested and charged with child pornography charges in April, according to Fairfield Township police. He was charged with six counts total.

Construction crews working after hours on a water main repair on Buckwheat Road in May when a flagger was hit by a vehicle driven by an intoxicated woman. According to the 911 calls, the flagger was awake after the incident.

One juvenile was injured after shots were fired out of Joe Mixon’s home in March. Deputies responded to the Bengals player’s home where they transported a teen to the hospital with minor injuries. It was later discovered that Lamonte Brewer was the one who loaded an assault rifle and shot the teen in Mixon’s yard, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

A group of athletes, including the Bengals’ star players, Joe Burrow and Sam Hubbard, began venturing into the world of farming at the beginning of 2023.

A Crescent Springs dentist was convicted in June of unlawful distribution of controlled substances and one count of unlawful distribution of controlled substances resulting in death after one of his patients died from taking opioids he prescribed.

Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy said he was going to file a lawsuit against the Cincinnati Bengals franchise in November after it was alleged the team failed to report an injury of one of their star players. Portnoy bet thousands of dollars on the Bengals who were playing against the Baltimore Ravens that day. Moments later, QB1 Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury.

Bengals owner Mike Brown discussed Joe Burrow with sportscaster Dan Hoard in an interview that aired on 700WLW before the game Sunday night, one day after Burrow said he wants to stay in Cincinnati for the duration of his career. Brown said Burrow is one of the best leaders the franchise has ever had.

The KISS 107.1 radio host Jonathan “JonJon” Curl was arrested in May 2023 in Northern Kentucky, according to Campbell County Detention Center Major Zachary Smith.

A student-involved altercation led to an Anderson High School parent’s arrest after he tried to assist his son and failed to listen to a police officer. The incident occurred during the school’s Homecoming dance.

A mother of a non-verbal toddler was arrested and charged with child endangering in May 2023 after her 2-year-old was found wandering outside of the home with only a diaper on, according to an incident report. The woman’s record indicates she was previously charged with child neglect.

A Norwood woman accused of trying to lure a 4-year-old boy away from his home faces additional charges of impersonating an officer and burglary. The child’s family says the whole thing was caught on their security camera.

Cincinnati’s iconic Coney Island and Sunlite Pool is closing at the end of 2023, and many in the Tri-State are upset about it. The amusement park has been around since 1886 with Sunlite Pool being added in 1925.

After intense controversy over Bud Light sponsoring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, some people across the nation, including the Tri-State, boycotted the beer company for their support of the transgender community. A Northern Kentucky business owner was one of those people, but not because Bud Light sponsored Mulvaney.

Seven Adams County Sheriff’s deputies sued legendary rapper Afroman in March after raiding his home. According to the lawsuit, the officers were upset that Afroman used footage of the raid in his music video and on social media because it showed their faces without their consent.

FOX19 NOW had all hands on deck after receiving reports of a fatal shooting at a home in Clermont County. According to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Chad Doerman allegedly shot and killed his three sons execution-style and attempted to kill their mother on Jan. 16.

On Jan. 2, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals fans watched one of the most frightening events happen on the field during an NFL game. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering cardiac arrest.

