Our Year in Review: FOX19′s Top 20 stories of 2023

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) pauses as Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) pauses as Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined by medical staff during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It is safe to say that 2023 was a rollercoaster ride that had many experience peaks and valleys along the way.

As the year comes to an end, FOX19 NOW’s Digital Staff used data analytics to put together a list of our Top 20 stories in 2023 with a few notable mentions linked to those stories.

Here is FOX19 NOW’s Year in Review.

20. Butler County sheriff defends serving the ‘warden burger’ to inmates

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones received some backlash in June after it was revealed that inmates in isolation are served “the warden burger.” While the burger is not meant to taste bad, Sheriff Jones says it will make inmates think twice about acting out.

19. Another football team coming to Cincinnati, per reports

Another football team will be calling Cincinnati home, according to reports in July. The Arena Football League (AFL) announced 16 team locations for when they begin play in 2024, and one of those places could be the Queen City.

18. What happens to unused Bengals 2023 AFC Champions gear?

When your favorite team wins a championship game, the first thing many fans do is get some new gear to support their team. But what happens to the losing team’s pre-made gear? That’s where Good360 comes in.

17. The NFL ordered these signs taken down at Paycor Stadium, fan says

A Bengals superfan says the NFL made fans take down signs that were critical of Commissioner Roger Goodell during the Baltimore Ravens game in January.

Signs one Bengals fan says were taken down at Paycor Stadium Sunday against the Ravens.
Signs one Bengals fan says were taken down at Paycor Stadium Sunday against the Ravens.(Provided)

16. Popular monster truck driver arrested on child porn charges, police say

A 61-year-old well-known monster truck driver was arrested and charged with child pornography charges in April, according to Fairfield Township police. He was charged with six counts total.

15. Driver accused of hitting construction worker ‘stumbled’ out of car, witness says

Construction crews working after hours on a water main repair on Buckwheat Road in May when a flagger was hit by a vehicle driven by an intoxicated woman. According to the 911 calls, the flagger was awake after the incident.

14. Deputies enter Joe Mixon’s home amid investigation into injured juvenile

One juvenile was injured after shots were fired out of Joe Mixon’s home in March. Deputies responded to the Bengals player’s home where they transported a teen to the hospital with minor injuries. It was later discovered that Lamonte Brewer was the one who loaded an assault rifle and shot the teen in Mixon’s yard, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Sheriff's deputies were at the scene of a home on Ayers Road in Anderson Township Monday...
Sheriff's deputies were at the scene of a home on Ayers Road in Anderson Township Monday evening after a report of shots fired outside. The home is associated with Joe Mixon, Bengals running back.(Liz Dufour/Cincinnati Enquirer)

13. Burrow, Hubbard buying farmland to lease to farmers, report says

A group of athletes, including the Bengals’ star players, Joe Burrow and Sam Hubbard, began venturing into the world of farming at the beginning of 2023.

12. NKY dentist faces life in prison after being convicted of unlawfully prescribing opioids, justice department says

A Crescent Springs dentist was convicted in June of unlawful distribution of controlled substances and one count of unlawful distribution of controlled substances resulting in death after one of his patients died from taking opioids he prescribed.

11. Class action lawsuit against Bengals coming, Barstool Sports founder says

Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy said he was going to file a lawsuit against the Cincinnati Bengals franchise in November after it was alleged the team failed to report an injury of one of their star players. Portnoy bet thousands of dollars on the Bengals who were playing against the Baltimore Ravens that day. Moments later, QB1 Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury.

10. Bengals owner Mike Brown comments on Burrow staying in Cincinnati, coach Taylor

Bengals owner Mike Brown discussed Joe Burrow with sportscaster Dan Hoard in an interview that aired on 700WLW before the game Sunday night, one day after Burrow said he wants to stay in Cincinnati for the duration of his career. Brown said Burrow is one of the best leaders the franchise has ever had.

9. Cincinnati radio personality arrested in NKY

The KISS 107.1 radio host Jonathan “JonJon” Curl was arrested in May 2023 in Northern Kentucky, according to Campbell County Detention Center Major Zachary Smith.

8. Parent arrested during Anderson High School’s homecoming dance, court documents say

A student-involved altercation led to an Anderson High School parent’s arrest after he tried to assist his son and failed to listen to a police officer. The incident occurred during the school’s Homecoming dance.

7. Mother of 2-year-old found wandering alone didn’t want to call police, arrest report says

A mother of a non-verbal toddler was arrested and charged with child endangering in May 2023 after her 2-year-old was found wandering outside of the home with only a diaper on, according to an incident report. The woman’s record indicates she was previously charged with child neglect.

6. Woman accused of trying to lure 4-year-old boy faces more charges

A Norwood woman accused of trying to lure a 4-year-old boy away from his home faces additional charges of impersonating an officer and burglary. The child’s family says the whole thing was caught on their security camera.

5. Coney Island permanently closing at the end of the year

Cincinnati’s iconic Coney Island and Sunlite Pool is closing at the end of 2023, and many in the Tri-State are upset about it. The amusement park has been around since 1886 with Sunlite Pool being added in 1925.

MAY 1928: Guests are dressed up for a visit to Coney Island’s mall, to ride roller coasters or...
MAY 1928: Guests are dressed up for a visit to Coney Island’s mall, to ride roller coasters or the Ferris wheel, or just go for a stroll.(The Enquirer/Harry Pence)

4. NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think

After intense controversy over Bud Light sponsoring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, some people across the nation, including the Tri-State, boycotted the beer company for their support of the transgender community. A Northern Kentucky business owner was one of those people, but not because Bud Light sponsored Mulvaney.

3. Afroman sued by law enforcement officers who raided his home

Seven Adams County Sheriff’s deputies sued legendary rapper Afroman in March after raiding his home. According to the lawsuit, the officers were upset that Afroman used footage of the raid in his music video and on social media because it showed their faces without their consent.

2. Father sitting outside, rifle next to him after 3 sons killed, video shows

FOX19 NOW had all hands on deck after receiving reports of a fatal shooting at a home in Clermont County. According to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Chad Doerman allegedly shot and killed his three sons execution-style and attempted to kill their mother on Jan. 16.

Chad Doerman "confessed to planning and carrying out the deaths his sons - Clayton, 7, ...
Chad Doerman "confessed to planning and carrying out the deaths his sons - Clayton, 7, Hunter, 4, and Chase, 3, according to court records and prosecutors.(WXIX)

1. Bengals-Bills game suspended, Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition

On Jan. 2, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals fans watched one of the most frightening events happen on the field during an NFL game. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering cardiac arrest.

This story also includes other most-clicked articles which are listed below:

A painting and other items to honor Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin were left outside of the...
A painting and other items to honor Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin were left outside of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.(Cara Owsley | Cincinnati Enquirer)

