Oxford police officer placed on leave after arrest incident captured on TikTok video

By B.J. Bethel
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Oxford Police Department released a statement Tuesday addressing a viral TikTok video showing a Miami University student being punched repeatedly in the head by an officer during an arrest on November 18.

Oxford police say Officer Matthew Blauvelt was placed on administrative leave.

“We understand that this video is troubling for many to watch and has caused concern in our community,” the department said on its Facebook page. “The Oxford Police Division is committed to ensuring an impartial investigation is conducted into the use of force.”

The department said an officer was called to the scene after a report that the man in the video had assaulted the bar manager. Police say the responding officer “observed the individual resisting and he was unable to complete the arrest until additional officers were able to assist in getting him into handcuffs.”

The man was charged with assault, resisting arrest, criminal trespass and underage intoxication.

The Oxford NAACP called the incident disturbing on its Facebook page.

“We, like many others, learned of this through social media posts,” the statement said. “The Oxford NAACP is doing its due diligence to ensure transparency occurs throughout the investigation. We support the protection of civil rights and justice for all people in the greater Oxford community.”

The TikTok video has over 4,500 views on TikTok.

Statement on Recent Incident On November 18, 2023 at approximately 1:20am, a 20 year old male entered through an exit...

Posted by City of Oxford, Ohio - Division of Police on Tuesday, December 26, 2023

The Oxford NAACP has recently been made aware of the disturbing incident involving the Oxford Police Department and a...

Posted by NAACP Oxford Ohio on Tuesday, December 26, 2023

