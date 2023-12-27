Contests
Police: Man accused of stealing public works vehicle

Mark Bramble was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly stole a public works employee's...
Mark Bramble was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly stole a public works employee's vehicle, Norwood police say.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly stole a city vehicle, according to the Norwood Police Department.

Mark Bramble is accused of stealing a public works employee’s vehicle while the employee was working, officers say. Several people told police they saw the vehicle on roadways.

To prevent a possible police pursuit, Cincinnati police got involved and were able to throw stop sticks at the vehicle on Main Street where it came to a rest, police explained.

Medics checked on Bramble and police later arrested him.

