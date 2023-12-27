Police: Man accused of stealing public works vehicle

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly stole a city vehicle, according to the Norwood Police Department.

Mark Bramble is accused of stealing a public works employee’s vehicle while the employee was working, officers say. Several people told police they saw the vehicle on roadways.

To prevent a possible police pursuit, Cincinnati police got involved and were able to throw stop sticks at the vehicle on Main Street where it came to a rest, police explained.

Medics checked on Bramble and police later arrested him.

