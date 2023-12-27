Restaurant chain closing Tri-County Mall location after 15 years

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is permanently closing its Tri-County Mall location on the corner of Kemper Road and Princeton Pike/ Ohio 747 next week after 15 years.

It will shut down effective Sunday, the company announced on its website.

“We have made the difficult decision to close our Tri-County location. We’re so grateful to our Tri-County community for years of endless support. We invite you to visit one of our nearby locations. We hope to see you again soon!”

BJ’s opened at Tri-County Mall in 2008 and has four other locations: Norwood, Florence, Beavercreek and Dayton.

The mall closed last year and is being redeveloped into Artisan Village.

The $1 billion Tri-County Mall Redevelopment project was announced as transforming what was once the largest shopping mall in Greater Cincinnati into one of Ohio’s largest mixed-use developments, according to its website.

Artisan Village will include 450 new apartment communities, restaurants, retail and office spaces, educational facilities, entertainment, and recreational areas, a culinary center, and 15 acres of green space, including a dog-friendly restaurant with an accompanying park.

The project originally was announced to be completed over five phases, with the full build of the entire 76-acre site completed in about a decade.

Work was supposed to start back in the spring, but there’s been no movement.

Michael Vanhuss, founder of Park Harbor Capital, told FOX19 NOW last month there were “financing difficulties” with lenders amid high interest rates.

“We still have an acquisition loan in place, we still own the property, but we’re struggling with getting any construction financing in place, which I believe most of the developers across the U.S. are in a similar plight, unfortunately,” Vanhuss said last month.

It will still happen, he added, but the timeline is now out of his hands.

