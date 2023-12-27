VIDEO: Man takes child’s toy electric motorcycle off front porch

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A real-life Grinch came out on Tuesday after a resident’s security camera caught him stealing a child’s gift in the early hours of Christmas morning.

Stephanie Henry woke up to a strange greeting on her Ring Doorbell on Dec. 25.

“Hello, it’s the Grinch. What do you want?” The recording said.

Moments later, Henry witnesses the man steal her son’s toy electric motorcycle with the training wheels still attached.

“The fact that he stole from a child is pretty sad,” Henry told FOX19 NOW.

She says she bought her son the motorcycle less than a week ago for his birthday.

“He’s been wanting this for over a year and he got it and then they took it away from him that fast,” explained the mother. “We had been riding it earlier - I think Christmas Eve - and then I put it on the porch because he had rode through some mud earlier and I didn’t want to bring it into the house.”

Shortly after midnight on Christmas morning, the bike was gone.

“He had to be watching us or something to know that it was up here on my porch because all my neighbors have stuff on their porch and he literally just took from my son,” Henry said.

After filing a report with Norwood police, the Norwood mom says the incident made her less trusting of others.

“I’m scared to leave anything out. I look at everyone and wonder if their watching me to come steal something again,” she said. “You have to be on guard now. You cannot trust anyone. It’s really sad.”

If you recognize the man seen in the surveillance video or know where the child’s motorcycle could be, contact Norwood police at 513-458-4520.

