Wintry mix, a few snowflakes possible as colder air returns

First Alert Video Forecast For Wednesday
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures will remain mild for this time of year Wednesday ahead of a possible wintry mix of rain and snow on Thursday.

Temperatures will begin to tumble as a cold front moves through the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Thursday’s high will feel noticeably cooler and in the low 40s.

The overnight low will be in the 30s.

Any moisture that moves in will primarily be rain but some rain/snow mix will be possible, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Surface road conditions will just be wet for travel.

Friday will bring the opportunity to see a few snow flurries, but most of the area will be dry with mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will be chilly as the high struggles to reach the upper 30s.

We may also see a few flurries on Sunday into the New Year.

New Year’s weekend will be seasonable with a few flurries or light showers possible.

Morning lows will be in the mid 20s and afternoon highs in the low 40s.

The first full week of January will be slightly cooler than normal but also drier than normal in the latest climate outlook, according to the NOAA Climate Prediction Center,

