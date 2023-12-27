Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Food from the Heart

Woman accused of assaulting Charlie Sheen pleads not guilty

A neighbor who is accused of attacking actor Charlie Sheen is seen in court on Tuesday behind...
A neighbor who is accused of attacking actor Charlie Sheen is seen in court on Tuesday behind a door.(Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - In California, a woman accused of attacking actor Charlie Sheen at his Malibu home has pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday, 47-year-old Electra Schrock entered her plea in superior court to one felony count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

During the hearing, she could be seen from behind the door every now and then.

Her defense attorneys argue the case is being over-charged and should be a misdemeanor.

Schrock, who is a neighbor of Sheen’s, allegedly broke into his home on Dec. 20 and assaulted him.

She is being held on $75,000 bail. A pre-trial hearing is set for Jan. 8.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meranda Nause
Cincinnati woman arrested in Christmas Eve stabbing
Police lights
Coroner: Body of missing 18-year old found
One person is dead in a shooting at a Delhi Township smoke shop early Friday, police say.
Delhi Township store manager charged after shooting suspects breaking into store
Several high-end cars were stolen from Tri-State luxury dealership
Police investigate theft of several high-end cars from luxury dealership
A 30-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash early Christmas morning, according to the...
Driver killed in Christmas morning crash

Latest News

Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District Fire Chief Robert Wysong
Longtime fire chief dies after Christmas Eve medical emergency
Man caught on video stealing kid's electric riding toy Christmas morning
VIDEO: Man takes child’s toy electric motorcycle off front porch
Police and investigators in Seoul, South Korea, examine the car in which Parasite actor Lee...
Police at scene where 'Parasite' actor found
FILE - Lee Sun-kyun is shown at Incheon Nonhyun Police Station earlier this year after being...
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’ dies
An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) moves near the Gaza Strip border, in southern...
Israel launches heavy strikes across central and southern Gaza after widening its offensive