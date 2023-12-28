1 dead after vehicle crashes into Hamilton restaurant

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a Hamilton restaurant.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office said the person was in a vehicle that hit Jocko’s Chicken and Seafood on High Street on Wednesday.

The person was taken to Kettering Hospital, where the coroner’s office said they died.

No other information has been released.

