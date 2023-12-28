Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Food from the Heart

1 dead after vehicle crashes into Hamilton restaurant

The crash happened on Wednesday.
The crash happened on Wednesday.(MGN)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a Hamilton restaurant.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office said the person was in a vehicle that hit Jocko’s Chicken and Seafood on High Street on Wednesday.

The person was taken to Kettering Hospital, where the coroner’s office said they died.

No other information has been released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
Broadcaster Cris Collinsworth looks on before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh...
Cris Collinsworth: ‘A lot of backup quarterbacks are fat (because) they don’t do anything’
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is permanently closing its Tri-County Mall location on the corner...
Restaurant chain closing Tri-County Mall location after 15 years
Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District Fire Chief Robert Wysong
Longtime fire chief dies after Christmas Eve medical emergency
Police lights
Coroner: Body of missing 18-year old found

Latest News

I Heart Mac & Cheese will open in College Hill at the end of January 2024, according to a...
Mac & cheese-themed restaurant with loads of ‘pastabilities’ comes to Greater Cincinnati
The case was bound over to a grand jury at Mia Harris’ last court appearance back on Dec. 13.
Grandma’s possible indictment likely hinges on infant’s condition, legal analyst says
Nation Kitchen and Bar is open to all ages seven days a week with varying hours.
Nation Kitchen and Bar opens new location at The Banks
Zackary Jones, 34.
Kentucky man arrested after missing teen found inside hidden trap door