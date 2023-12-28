$1M bond for teen charged with murder in Delhi smoke shop break-in

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four suspects arrested this week in connection with a deadly business break-in in Delhi Township all go to court Thursday and Friday.

Bond was set at $1.25 million Thursday for the final suspect to be arrested, Messiah Hart, 18.

Delhi Township and Cincinnati police’s fugitive task force took him into custody early Wednesday in Clermont County.

Hart was among suspects who police say broke into the VIP Smoke Shop in the Delhi Plaza early Oct. 20.

Earlier this week, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced indictments against three others: Tony Thacker, 19, who was the store’s manager; his brother Malachi Thacker, 21 and Amontae Carter, 19.

Those three are scheduled for arraignment in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Tony Thacker is charged with five counts of felonious assault, two counts of having weapons under disability, and one count of tampering with evidence.

Malachi Thacker faces two counts of tampering with evidence.

Carter is charged with murder, burglary, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, attempt and theft.

These same three suspects also already are scheduled to return to court in early January for scheduling conferences overseen by Common Pleas Judges Wende Cross and Alan Triggs.

Tony Thacker was living in the back of the store at the time of the break-in, prosecutors said earlier this week.

He heard glass break and came from the back of the store with a gun, saw several suspects - including 16-year-old Travis Johnson and Carter - coming inside and started firing the gun, according to Powers.

The suspects ran into stolen cars and Johnson was fatally shot after getting into the back of one of those vehicles, Powers said.

Tony Thacker and his brother are accused of trying to disable VIP Smoke Shop’s security system and remove shell casings once the suspects took off.

When Carter made his initial court appearance on Dec. 15, the judge set his bond at more than $1 million.

His attorney, however, told the judge his client was the victim.

Carter was shot three times with bullets barely missing his spine, which could have paralyzed him, according to his attorney.

The 19-year-old could spend life in prison with a chance at parole if he is convicted on all charges, according to the prosecutor.

Another three suspects - all minors - already were charged in connection with the break-in: two males, 15 and 17, and a 16-year-old female.

The minors are awaiting bind-over from the juvenile court to the adult system, according to Powers.

