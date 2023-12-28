2 arrested in armed kidnapping, vehicle robbery in Hartwell

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two men are under arrest and go to court Thursday in an armed kidnapping and aggravated robbery case in Hartwell.

Cincinnati police took Luis England, 26, and Julius Davis, 25, into custody on Wednesday.

They were both booked into the Hamilton County jail at 1:45 p.m. and held overnight without bond. They are due in court at 9 a.m.

A third suspect who was involved but not named in court records apparently remains at large.

It happened back on Nov. 18 in the 2400 block of Williamsburg Road in Hartwell, according to court records.

The records show:

A male victim told Cincinnati police three suspects brandished a gun and forced him against his will into the backseat of his vehicle, a white Toyota Camry with out-of-state license plates

Davis drove off in the vehicle with all four men inside.

The victim told police he was held against his will for about 30 minutes inside the car.

The suspects eventually allowed him to exit the vehicle unharmed in Evendale.

The trio drove off with his vehicle and his personal property inside.

