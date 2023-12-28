Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Food from the Heart

2 arrested in armed kidnapping, vehicle robbery in Hartwell

Luis England (left) and Julius Davis (right).
Luis England (left) and Julius Davis (right).(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two men are under arrest and go to court Thursday in an armed kidnapping and aggravated robbery case in Hartwell.

Cincinnati police took Luis England, 26, and Julius Davis, 25, into custody on Wednesday.

They were both booked into the Hamilton County jail at 1:45 p.m. and held overnight without bond. They are due in court at 9 a.m.

A third suspect who was involved but not named in court records apparently remains at large.

It happened back on Nov. 18 in the 2400 block of Williamsburg Road in Hartwell, according to court records.

The records show:

A male victim told Cincinnati police three suspects brandished a gun and forced him against his will into the backseat of his vehicle, a white Toyota Camry with out-of-state license plates

Davis drove off in the vehicle with all four men inside.

The victim told police he was held against his will for about 30 minutes inside the car.

The suspects eventually allowed him to exit the vehicle unharmed in Evendale.

The trio drove off with his vehicle and his personal property inside.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is permanently closing its Tri-County Mall location on the corner...
Restaurant chain closing Tri-County Mall location after 15 years
Broadcaster Cris Collinsworth looks on before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh...
Cris Collinsworth: ‘A lot of backup quarterbacks are fat (because) they don’t do anything’
Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District Fire Chief Robert Wysong
Longtime fire chief dies after Christmas Eve medical emergency
Police lights
Coroner: Body of missing 18-year old found

Latest News

First Alert Video Forecast Update
Frank's First Alert Weather Video
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Northern Kentucky early Thursday, police...
Pedestrian fatally struck by car in NKY
Families gather in Avondale to encourage awareness about gun violence
Vigil held in Avondale to honor gun violence victims
Emergency crews load the victim of a pedestrian crash into an Aircare helicopter Tuesday, Dec....
Family concerned for safety after relative hit in pedestrian crash