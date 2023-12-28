Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Food from the Heart

Bengals’ Brown Jr. got early Christmas gift after Saturday’s game

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) runs onto the field prior to an NFL...
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) runs onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First-year Cincinnati Bengal Orlando Brown Jr. got an early Christmas gift over the weekend.

Brown’s fiancée, Holly Luyah, gave birth to their second son, Sonny, on Saturday while the Bengals were in Pittsburgh, according to Pro Football Network’s Jay Morrison.

Sonny wasn’t due for another two weeks when Luyah’s water broke early Saturday as Brown was already in Pittsburgh, Morrison explained in his Dec. 27 article.

Brown went into the visitors’ locker room shortly after the game, where he was able to watch Sonny come into the world on FaceTime, Morrison wrote.

“I’m thankful she understands, and my family understands,” Brown told the team’s website, according to Morrison’s article. “For me, football is kind of everything right now. You don’t really get this opportunity back. You don’t get the opportunity to see a birth, either. For me, it was important to be there with the guys in Pittsburgh and to be out there with them.”

Another week of different emotions will be hitting Brown this week.

He and the Bengals head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. Brown spent two seasons with the Chiefs before joining the Bengals as a free agent in the 2023 offseason.

Sunday’s game starts at 4:25 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
Broadcaster Cris Collinsworth looks on before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh...
Cris Collinsworth: ‘A lot of backup quarterbacks are fat (because) they don’t do anything’
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is permanently closing its Tri-County Mall location on the corner...
Restaurant chain closing Tri-County Mall location after 15 years
Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District Fire Chief Robert Wysong
Longtime fire chief dies after Christmas Eve medical emergency
Police lights
Coroner: Body of missing 18-year old found

Latest News

Former Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Willie Anderson speaks during the Super Bowl LVI...
Bengals great named finalist for 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame
Zac Taylor
Ja’Marr Chase’s status for Sunday remains uncertain, Zac Taylor says
Ted Karras made a stop at St. Joseph Consolidated School in Hamilton after students raised...
Moving Moments: Best stories of the year from the FOX19 sports team
"I'm here to thank you"- Ted Karras visits kids at St. Joe's in Hamilton
Moving Moments of 2023 - Part 7