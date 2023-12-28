Bengals great named finalist for 2024 NFL Hall of Fame

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Willie Anderson was named a finalist for the NFL Hall of Fame on Wednesday

Anderson was one of 15 finalists named on the Pro Football Hall of Fame website for its 2024 class.

The Bengals drafted Anderson in 1996 with the 10th pick in the first round. He was a second-team All-American his junior year at Auburn.

Anderson played with the Bengals from through 2007 before playing one year with the Baltimore Ravens in 2008.

He was a first-team All-Pro from 2004 to 2006 and played in four pro bowls. He was inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor in 2022 with wide receiver Isaac Curtis.

Anderson was a finalist for the Hall of Fame last year.

Willie Anderson has made it to the @ProFootballHOF finals!



Let's get a WHO DEY for @BigWillie7179 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/RXWRjQJmf9 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 28, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.