Bengals great named finalist for 2024 NFL Hall of Fame

Former Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Willie Anderson speaks during the Super Bowl LVI...
Former Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Willie Anderson speaks during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Willie Anderson was named a finalist for the NFL Hall of Fame on Wednesday

Anderson was one of 15 finalists named on the Pro Football Hall of Fame website for its 2024 class.

The Bengals drafted Anderson in 1996 with the 10th pick in the first round. He was a second-team All-American his junior year at Auburn.

Anderson played with the Bengals from through 2007 before playing one year with the Baltimore Ravens in 2008.

He was a first-team All-Pro from 2004 to 2006 and played in four pro bowls. He was inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor in 2022 with wide receiver Isaac Curtis.

Anderson was a finalist for the Hall of Fame last year.

