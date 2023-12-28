Cincinnati native gets second chance on ‘Jeopardy!’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati Country Day graduate gets a second chance on “Jeopardy!” during the show’s Second Chance Competition.

Each of the contestants has already appeared on the game show and maybe didn’t quite play the game they wanted to.

For Cincinnati’s own Xanni Brown, that is exactly why she was excited to come back to the Alex Trebek Stage.

“The opportunity to play ‘Jeopardy!’ is amazing,” says Dr. Brown, “The opportunity to come back a second time feels like such a gift.”

Dr. Brown will be a contestant on Thursday evening’s episode for the second time.

“I was really proud of the game I played [the first time] too,” says Dr. Brown. “I felt like I fought really hard, kept it as close as I could with the way the clues fell.”

After her first appearance in November 2022, she was invited back to be a contestant in the Second Chance Competition.

Brown is working on her post-doctorate and living in New Haven, Connecticut, now. She has been a fan of the game show all of her life and even applied to be on Teen Jeopardy.

She finally got the call she was waiting for last year.

“What stands out the most that first time, because it was such a blur, was walking out on the Alex Trebek Stage,” remembers Brown, “And it being this place that I’d seen my whole life, that I’d grown up watching every night. And to step into that and be a small part of ‘Jeopardy!’ history was pretty amazing.”

Brown lost to Chris Pannullo in her first episode. He went on to win 21 straight games.

Brown says fulfilling her dream to be on the show was even better than she imagined.

“I heard from old high school teachers, camp counselors, rugby teammates,” Brown continues, “It was a really cool way to connect to all of the people in all of the stages of my life and to get that support and that love was really wonderful.”

Without giving away anything, she gave a hint at why people should watch Thursday’s new episode.

“I had really good competitors, Raquel and Mitch both put up really strong games in their first outing,” explains Brown, “And were really strong again in the game you will see [Thursday night]. Some really fun categories, some fun clues. Everything you could hope for and expect in a Jeopardy game.”

The show will air at 7:30 p.m. on FOX19 NOW.

