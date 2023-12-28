Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Food from the Heart

Cloudy with snow and rain chances today

By Ashley Smith
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After very light rain this morning, we will be dry for the bulk of the daytime hours today. The high temperature will be near normal at 41. This evening we will see a chance for a rain and snow mix with any precipitation melting on contact with the relatively warm surface. Rain chances continue Friday with showers off-and-on through the day.

Rain is possible again Saturday. New Years Eve and New Years Day feature a small chance for a stray shower but most of the day should be dry. Highs will remain in the upper 30s and low 40s. Overnight lows will take a dive dipping into the 20s for the weekend and into the first several days of 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
Broadcaster Cris Collinsworth looks on before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh...
Cris Collinsworth: ‘A lot of backup quarterbacks are fat (because) they don’t do anything’
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is permanently closing its Tri-County Mall location on the corner...
Restaurant chain closing Tri-County Mall location after 15 years
Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District Fire Chief Robert Wysong
Longtime fire chief dies after Christmas Eve medical emergency
Police lights
Coroner: Body of missing 18-year old found

Latest News

Cloudy and wet at times today
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Showers / Snow Mix Possible Thursday
First Alert Video Forecast Update
Frank's First Alert Weather Video
Walking on the frozen Ohio River. Taken by Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer on Jan. 18, 1977.
Clouds, Showers and Flakes Ahead
Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast