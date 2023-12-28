Cloudy with snow and rain chances today

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After very light rain this morning, we will be dry for the bulk of the daytime hours today. The high temperature will be near normal at 41. This evening we will see a chance for a rain and snow mix with any precipitation melting on contact with the relatively warm surface. Rain chances continue Friday with showers off-and-on through the day.

Rain is possible again Saturday. New Years Eve and New Years Day feature a small chance for a stray shower but most of the day should be dry. Highs will remain in the upper 30s and low 40s. Overnight lows will take a dive dipping into the 20s for the weekend and into the first several days of 2024.

