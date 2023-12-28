Contests
Family concerned for safety after relative hit in pedestrian crash

Emergency crews load the victim of a pedestrian crash into an Aircare helicopter Tuesday, Dec....
Emergency crews load the victim of a pedestrian crash into an Aircare helicopter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2023. The man was hit crossing a street in Miami Township.(Photo provided)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A family in Miami Township is asking for drivers to slow down after a relative was hit by a car Tuesday.

Jeff Angeline said his brother, Barry, was hit on a Buckwheat Road crosswalk Tuesday. He said his brother was knocked unconscious and thrown 20 to 25 feet down from the crosswalk.

Emergency crews had him flown by Aircare to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“He sustained four rib fractures, a fractured cheekbone, a fractured nasal bone, a fibula fracture, several lacerations that had to be sutured and the obvious concussion that goes along with being knocked out like that,” Angeline said.

Angeline said he’s worried constantly about speeding drivers, especially with a library and a school across the street.

“You get a knock on the door and it’s the police, your heart just sinks,” Angeline said. “It’s a very good vantage point from where I live so I see a lot and it’s kind of scary.”

Angeline said Miami Township police were investigating the incident.

