Hamilton FOP responds to viral Oxford police incident

An Oxford police officer is on administrative leave after an incident was caught on security camera video.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton Fraternal Order of Police released a statement Thursday responding to an incident involving an Oxford police officer.

The Oxford Police Department placed Matthew Blauvelt on administrative leave after security camera video from a bar appeared to show him striking a Miami University student in November.

David Patterson, president of the Hamilton FOP lodge, said Blauvelt had acted appropriately in the video when striking the student outside the Brick Street bar. The bar identified the man in the video as Devin Johnson, who was arrested.

“The suspect resisted the actions of responding offices in making a lawful arrest,” the statement said. “Which required directed, dynamic strikes targeting nerve centers around the shoulders, neck and legs ... which were observed with inadvertent contact with the back of the head.

“The larger, younger and stronger suspect who was actively resisting not one, but two, OPD officers was refusing physical direction and verbal commands. The actions of the suspect required the officers to use the type of force that was used.”

