Hamilton FOP responds to viral Oxford police incident

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton Fraternal Order of Police released a statement Thursday responding to an incident involving an Oxford police officer.

The Oxford Police Department placed Matthew Blauvelt on administrative leave after security camera video from a bar appeared to show him striking a Miami University student in November.

David Patterson, president of the Hamilton FOP lodge, said Blauvelt had acted appropriately in the video when striking the student outside the Brick Street bar. The bar identified the man in the video as Devin Johnson, who was arrested.

“The suspect resisted the actions of responding offices in making a lawful arrest,” the statement said. “Which required directed, dynamic strikes targeting nerve centers around the shoulders, neck and legs ... which were observed with inadvertent contact with the back of the head.

“The larger, younger and stronger suspect who was actively resisting not one, but two, OPD officers was refusing physical direction and verbal commands. The actions of the suspect required the officers to use the type of force that was used.”

Statement on Recent Incident On November 18, 2023 at approximately 1:20am, a 20 year old male entered through an exit... Posted by City of Oxford, Ohio - Division of Police on Tuesday, December 26, 2023

The Oxford NAACP has recently been made aware of the disturbing incident involving the Oxford Police Department and a... Posted by NAACP Oxford Ohio on Tuesday, December 26, 2023

