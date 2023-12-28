Mac & cheese-themed restaurant with loads of ‘pastabilities’ comes to Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A South Florida-based comfort food franchise that promises “something for every palette” is set to open its first Greater Cincinnati location next year.

Known nationwide for its indulgent, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, I Heart Mac & Cheese will open a College Hill restaurant at the end of January, according to a release from College Hill CURC’s spokesperson.

Its tagline, “Build your own, everything is pastable,” refers to the variety of ways diners can customize mac and cheese bowls and sandwiches according to their taste preferences and dietary needs.

Customers can build from protein bases like slow-cooked short ribs, lobster, Beyond Meat, and grilled chicken and add on vegetables, cheeses, tater tots, signature sauces, or gluten-free pasta.

According to one of the franchise’s co-owners, Thang Vo, he has a deep connection to the brand’s main dish and is excited to bring this creative concept to College Hill.

“My American dream starts with I Heart Mac & Cheese. As a child, I fell in love with grilled cheese, and today, I am dedicated to creating a space where people can share the joy and comfort of this beloved dish,” Vo said in a release.

Vo says he is excited to join the College Hill community and says that I Heart Mac & Cheese is a celebration of comforting memories and the creation of new ones.

I Heart Mac & Cheese will open in College Hill at the end of January 2024, according to a spokesperson from College Hill CURC. (Provided//College Hill CURC)

As the newest of more than 40 locations nationwide, the College Hill I Heart Mac & Cheese will be located at 1620 W. North Bend Rd.

Business hours will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

According to the website, a second Greater Cincinnati location is slated to open in Deer Park in spring 2024.

The College Hill franchise will begin hiring in early January. For more information, visit iheartmacandcheese.com.

