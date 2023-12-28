Contests
Nation Kitchen and Bar opens new location at The Banks

Nation Kitchen and Bar is open to all ages seven days a week with varying hours.
Nation Kitchen and Bar is open to all ages seven days a week with varying hours.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Nation Kitchen and Bar has officially opened inside the BetMGM Sportsbook at The Banks.

The sportsbook’s location next to Great American Ball Park will now offer Cincinnati’s “best burgers and gameday fare,” BetMGM claimed.

“As our business has grown from serving renown burgers in Pendleton to serving the greater region of Cincinnati with multiple locations, we are honored to launch our newest Nation Kitchen & Bar on the front doorstep to our city,” said Andrew Salzbrun, Nation Kitchen and Bar partner.

The BetMGM Sportsbook features a 350-square-foot video wall in addition to 42 TVs.

BetMGM Sportsbook at The Banks is located at the corner of Second Street and Joe Nuxhall Way in the area formerly occupied by Galla Park.

“Nation Kitchen & Bar opening at The Banks with BetMGM brings a strong local brand dedicated to creating a neighborhood feel to their locations,” said Reds senior vice president of business operations Karen Forgus. “This combination covers the bases for every type of visitors to this vibrant part of our city.”

Nation Kitchen and Bar is open to all ages seven days a week with varying hours. Guests must be over 21 years old to enter the sportsbook area.

Kitchen:

  • Sunday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Friday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Bar:

  • Sunday: 10 a.m. – Midnight
  • Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. – Midnight
  • Friday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.

