NKY interstate prostitution: Ohio man sent to federal prison for ‘abusing women for profit’

RICHWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - An Ohio man is going to federal prison for more than three years after he admitted to interstate prostitution by repeatedly selling and then transporting a homeless woman to have sex in northern Kentucky, Ohio and as far away as California.

Leon Sims, 41, was sentenced to 37 months in prison this week after pleaded guilty in federal court in Covington to knowingly transporting an individual for prostitution, prosecutors announced in a news release early Thursday.

A second count was dismissed as part of his plea deal.

Sims’ tattoos – “Pimp,” “Hoe up for blow up,” and “Royal Family” – “shed light on his lifestyle, a lifestyle and career of abusing women for profit,” federal prosecutors wrote in his sentencing memo.

“He exploited (the victim) when she was vulnerable and lured her in with romance and gifts, hallmarks of a genuine relationship. This is the same type of “grooming” that predators engage in with minor victims. He then sold (her) for money countless times, keeping the earnings for himself.”

The homeless woman was not his only victim,” prosecutors continued.

“He sought a ‘Royal Family’ of women to exploit,” they wrote.

Under federal law, Sims must serve 85% of his prison sentence. Upon release, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years.

Sims was living in Las Vegas in January 2022 when local authorities learned he had a warrant for his arrest in Boone County.

He’s been in custody ever since and will be moved soon to a federal prison in northeastern California near the Nevada border.

The investigation started in December 2020 and involved both local and federal law enforcement agencies, court records show.

Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to an online advertisement for prostitution, an FBI agent wrote in Sims’ criminal complaint.

A deputy arranged to meet a woman at a Holiday Inn hotel in Richwood to have sex for $150 then detained her when she arrived at the hotel room, the complaint states.

She told deputies Sims drove her there. They confronted Sims as he sat in the driver’s seat of a vehicle waiting for her to return.

Sims began a romantic relationship with the victim in early 2020, according to the criminal complaint.

“...at that time, he was kind to her and that she believed they had a romantic connection. She stated that Sims purchased many items for her during the initial stages of their relationship.”

At a later point in their relationship, however, the woman told investigators Sims took her to a hotel where she met another woman, who “explained to her that she provided prostitution services and tried to explain the benefits of engaging in commercial sex,” court records show.

The victim said the other woman then had sex with a customer while the victim remained in the bathroom.

Sims later explained to the victim that “she now knew the ‘family secrets’ and that she needed to pay back all the money that he had spent on her,” according to the criminal complaint.

Sims told her she would do this by engaging in prostitution and giving him the money. The woman told investigators she didn’t want to do it but “she had nowhere else to go as she was homeless at the time,” the court record states.

Sims posted ads online, coordinated times, locations and prices, and drove her to meetings that he organized for customers in Kentucky and Ohio from October 2020 to January 2021, federal officials said in their news release.

He also flew with her from Columbus to California for prostitution.

Sims used two cell phones: one for him and another for the woman (with him listed as “Daddy”) to communicate with her as he set up meetings with customers, what the men expected, and how much to charge these johns, court records show.

Sims monitored her when she was with customers by making her text him when each meeting began, court records show, and her phone showed several missed calls from “Daddy.”

The woman told investigators Sims gave her Percocet containing fentanyl “to get her to perform prostitution services,” and she was “addicted to the drugs and that she needed them to engage in the commercial sex acts required by Sims,” his criminal complaint states.

He also got increasingly aggressive with her.

If she failed to earn $1,000 per day by prostitution “he punished her. Specifically, (Sims) threatened to prevent her from sleeping or eating if she did not comply. In another instance, (he) responded to her pleas to not travel to California to engage in prostitution by showing her a firearm,” federal prosecutors wrote in his sentencing memo to the judge.

He repeatedly forced her to have sex with him against her will “which often involved strangulation. He also used other physical force against (her), including one incident that resulted in a black eye and another that caused significant bruising. This multi-layered coercive conduct occurred over many months and negated (her) voluntariness to perform prostitution services for (Sims).”

In addition to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and the Louisville office of the FBI, the Kentucky Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigation and the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky also participated in the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kyle Winslow and Erin Roth prosecuted this case as part of Project Safe Childhood.

That’s a nationwide initiative launched nearly 20 years ago by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet as well as to identify and rescue victims.

