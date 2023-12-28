Ohio Lottery says it is safe to buy tickets, cybersecurity investigation ongoing

CLEVELAND (WXIX) - The Ohio Lottery issued a statement Thursday after a cybersecurity issue that prohibited lottery winners from cashing their tickets online on Christmas Eve.

According to the release, the incident did not affect any Ohio Lottery games or any of its technology systems.

“The integrity of our games is the top priority and it is safe to continue to purchase tickets,” the Ohio Lottery said in a release.

The organization says a State investigation is underway but cannot comment on what happened until the investigation is over.

As a precautionary, the Ohio Lottery disconnected “key systems” to contain the issue.

In addition to not being able to cash prizes online, winners of more than $599 will not be able to cash their prizes at super retailers and will have to mail their claims to the Ohio Lottery Central Office.

Winners can find out how to claim their prizes here.

The Ohio Lottery also says winning numbers for KENO, Lucky One and EZPLAY Progressive Jackpots are currently not available on the website, but can be checked at any Ohio Lottery retailer.

“The Lottery is working diligently to restore all cashing options in the very near future,” the release said.

The organization also said that it will take all measures to assist with credit monitoring to protect Ohioans, and will notify anyone affected as quickly as possible and under applicable laws.

To stay informed of the latest security updates, visit ohiolottery.com.

