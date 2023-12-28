Pedestrian fatally struck by car in NKY

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:15 AM EST
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Northern Kentucky early Thursday, police confirm.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Houston Road south of Merchants Street in Florence.

Police say a preliminary investigation determined a Honda Civic heading south on Houston Road was unable to stop before colliding with a pedestrian in the left southbound lane as the pedestrian crossed the street.

Florence EMS pronounced Carl Ickes, 65, dead at the scene.

Police say he is from Commerce Township in Michigan.

The driver of the Honda Civic was not hurt.

The Florence Police Accident Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate.

