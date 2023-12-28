Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Food from the Heart

Pedestrian struck in Lockland

Police are currently investigating in Lockland where a pedestrian was hit Thursday morning.
Police are currently investigating in Lockland where a pedestrian was hit Thursday morning.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON COUNTY (WXIX) - Police are investigating an accident in Lockland where a pedestrian was struck Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the 300 block of North Wayne Avenue shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to Hamilton County Police Dispatch.

Dispatchers said the driver involved fled the scene.

Police and medics are currently at the scene assisting the victim, dispatch said.

No further details are known at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is permanently closing its Tri-County Mall location on the corner...
Restaurant chain closing Tri-County Mall location after 15 years
Broadcaster Cris Collinsworth looks on before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh...
Cris Collinsworth: ‘A lot of backup quarterbacks are fat (because) they don’t do anything’
Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District Fire Chief Robert Wysong
Longtime fire chief dies after Christmas Eve medical emergency
Police lights
Coroner: Body of missing 18-year old found

Latest News

Leon Sims
NKY interstate prostitution: Ohio man sent to federal prison for ‘abusing women for profit’
Luis England (left) and Julius Davis (right).
2 arrested in armed kidnapping, vehicle robbery in Hartwell
First Alert Video Forecast Update
Frank's First Alert Weather Video
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Northern Kentucky early Thursday, police...
Pedestrian fatally struck by car in NKY
Families gather in Avondale to encourage awareness about gun violence
Vigil held in Avondale to honor gun violence victims