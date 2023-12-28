Pedestrian struck in Lockland

HAMILTON COUNTY (WXIX) - Police are investigating an accident in Lockland where a pedestrian was struck Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the 300 block of North Wayne Avenue shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to Hamilton County Police Dispatch.

Dispatchers said the driver involved fled the scene.

Police and medics are currently at the scene assisting the victim, dispatch said.

No further details are known at this time.

