Pedestrian struck in Norwood, taken to hospital

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian was taken to a hospital with a minor injury after being struck by a vehicle in Norwood early Thursday, according to Norwood police.

It was reported in the area of BP gas station in the 4900 block of Montgomery Road around 6:30 a.m.

The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was transported to a local hospital with a leg injury, a police spokesman tells FOX19 NOW.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police said they received conflicting accounts of what happened so they plan to review video footage from the area.

