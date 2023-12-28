Contests
Pedestrian struck in Norwood, taken to hospital

A pedestrian was taken to a hospital with a minor injury after being struck by a vehicle in...
A pedestrian was taken to a hospital with a minor injury after being struck by a vehicle in Norwood early Thursday, according to Norwood police.(HNN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian was taken to a hospital with a minor injury after being struck by a vehicle in Norwood early Thursday, according to Norwood police.

It was reported in the area of BP gas station in the 4900 block of Montgomery Road around 6:30 a.m.

The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was transported to a local hospital with a leg injury, a police spokesman tells FOX19 NOW.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police said they received conflicting accounts of what happened so they plan to review video footage from the area.

