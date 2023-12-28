Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Food from the Heart

Showers / Snow Mix Possible Thursday

Colder air moves in for the start of the new year.
First Alert Video Forecast Update
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mainly dry early Thursday, with a shower chance far south.

Temperatures begin to tumble Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves through the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Thursday’s high temperatures will be in the lower 40s and low temperatures will be in the low 30s, so any moisture that moves in will primarily be rain but some rain/snow mix will be possible. Some snow showers possible Thursday evening. Surface conditions will just be wet for folks traveling Thursday.

Friday will have the opportunity to see a few snow flurries, but most of the area will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and chilly high temperatures in the upper 30s. We may also see a few flurries Sunday into the New Year.

New Year’s Weekend will be seasonable with a few flurries or light showers possible. Morning lows will be in the mid 20s and afternoon highs in the low 40s. The first full week of January, according to the NOAA Climate Prediction Center, will be slightly cooler than normal but also drier than normal in the latest climate outlook.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is permanently closing its Tri-County Mall location on the corner...
Restaurant chain closing Tri-County Mall location after 15 years
Broadcaster Cris Collinsworth looks on before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh...
Cris Collinsworth: ‘A lot of backup quarterbacks are fat (because) they don’t do anything’
Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District Fire Chief Robert Wysong
Longtime fire chief dies after Christmas Eve medical emergency
Police lights
Coroner: Body of missing 18-year old found

Latest News

First Alert Video Forecast Update
Frank's First Alert Weather Video
Walking on the frozen Ohio River. Taken by Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer on Jan. 18, 1977.
Clouds, Showers and Flakes Ahead
Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Dry Wednesday, Colder Air On The Way