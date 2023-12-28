Showers / Snow Mix Possible Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mainly dry early Thursday, with a shower chance far south.

Temperatures begin to tumble Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves through the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Thursday’s high temperatures will be in the lower 40s and low temperatures will be in the low 30s, so any moisture that moves in will primarily be rain but some rain/snow mix will be possible. Some snow showers possible Thursday evening. Surface conditions will just be wet for folks traveling Thursday.

Friday will have the opportunity to see a few snow flurries, but most of the area will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and chilly high temperatures in the upper 30s. We may also see a few flurries Sunday into the New Year.

New Year’s Weekend will be seasonable with a few flurries or light showers possible. Morning lows will be in the mid 20s and afternoon highs in the low 40s. The first full week of January, according to the NOAA Climate Prediction Center, will be slightly cooler than normal but also drier than normal in the latest climate outlook.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.