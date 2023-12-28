Contests
Sylvania woman finds genetic twin, donates her stem cells

Jessica Walkovich found her genetic twin, traveled to Washington, DC, four days before Christmas, and donated her stem cells.
By JD Pooley
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - It might just have been the perfect gift, just before Christmas.

Jessica Walkovich found her genetic twin, traveled to Washington, DC, four days before Christmas, and donated her stem cells, with the goal of saving a complete stranger’s life.

“So, I signed up back in 2019. I came across it through social media and I thought it was just a cool thing to sign up for, who knows if I ever get a call to do it,” Walkovich, a graduate student at Lourdes College, said.

The 25-year-old, who is also a special education paraprofessional for Sylvania schools, and a part-time swim coach, got a call in September. After some testing, she found out in November that she was a perfect match.

“Once they say you’re good to go, the process is pretty quick,” Walkovich said. “It took about a month. But more blood tests to do, more like going in for a physical, things like that.”

Leading up to the donation in Washington, DC. Walkovich had to undergo 5 injections which help separate bone marrow back into her bloodstream.

“Luckily my mother is a nurse, so she was able to give me the injections here at home,” Walkovich added.

Teresa Walkovich, who has three grown children, was not surprised when her daughter went online back in 2019 to look for a match.

“She’s always been the one out of all of our kids that has the biggest heart, always wanting to help people, do anything she could for anybody,” Teresa Walkovich said.

Walkovich said she was happy to be there for her daughter during the injections.

“It’s a little bit of a painful process towards the end when the stem cells are being replicated, and being released in your bloodstream, she had a little bit of joint pain, so that was hard to watch but she was a trooper, she did a really good job,” Teresa Walkovich said.

For Jessica, that pain was worth it, being able to help a stranger battling chronic leukemia.

“Like I was just super happy to do it like I was happy to help somebody at the time, not knowing that it was going to fall around Christmas time and it did, I was like wow, kind of perfect timing for that person and for me, it was very rewarding thing to do,” Walkovich said.

Jessica Walkovich is encouraging others to sign up for their own free DNA swab kit to join the database to help save a life. If you would like to do that, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

