Tri-State dad says hearing aids have given him the best gift of all

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Years after his first pair were stolen, a Tri-State father said his new hearing aids gave him the gift of hearing his kids.

Travis Feltner said a genetic condition robbed him of most of his hearing at a young age.

After receiving new hearing aids recently, Feltner said he’s able to hear paper folding and his fingers hitting a table. It’s allowed him to understand his children better, including his 5-year-old son Leo.

“I’m starting to hear things that almost feel unnatural,” Feltner said.

Leo said he’s excited to be able to talk with his dad while he plays basketball and baseball.

“This is a really happy thing for me and him,” Leo said. “Every time I have sports or something I can make a shot and I can say, ‘Did you see that?” and he can say, ‘Yeah.’ He can hear me especially when a lot of people are cheering.”

Feltner said he hopes he can convince other people with hearing loss to seek help.

“Because once you get it fixed, you realize you’re missing out on so much,” Feltner said.

Feltner’s hearing aid specialist said the vast majority of hearing loss occurs gradually and most aren’t aware it’s happening. He encouraged people to get tested.

