Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Food from the Heart

Vigil held in Avondale to honor gun violence victims

Families gather in Avondale to bring awareness to gun violence
By Simone Jameson
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens gathered in the Avondale Business Center for the community’s first Light Up the Night event.

The event featured a vigil to encourage solutions to gun violence.

Patrece Shears said she lost her daughter, Diamond Green, in 2018 when she was shot in downtown Cincinnati. She brought Green’s son - and her grandson - to the event to honor his lost mother.

“(We) just need justice.” Shears said. “That’s all I want. That’s all we want.”

Lawnda Green, who was Diamond’s aunt, said it’s taken the family years to recover from her loss.

“It took a long time to get back to where we are right now,” Lawnda Green said. “Everybody just loved her so much.”

Jennifer Foster, an ambassador for the ROOTs organization (Resilience Over Our Trauma), is hoping community initiatives like Light Up the Night help victims and families and can find ways to stop shootings. One of the focuses is educating young people on the fallout of gun violence.

“We’re just giving them new tools and new skills,” Foster said. “To say, no, those things have consequences. Let’s look at things through a better lens, let’s be a better person and walk away.”

Organizers said they plan on having the event every year. Anyone who wants to participate or wants information should contact the Avondale Development Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Coroner: Body of missing 18-year old found
Meranda Nause
Cincinnati woman arrested in Christmas Eve stabbing
Broadcaster Cris Collinsworth looks on before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh...
Cris Collinsworth: ‘A lot of backup quarterbacks are fat (because) they don’t do anything’
One person is dead in a shooting at a Delhi Township smoke shop early Friday, police say.
Delhi Township store manager charged after shooting suspects breaking into store
Several high-end cars were stolen from Tri-State luxury dealership
Police investigate theft of several high-end cars from luxury dealership

Latest News

Emergency crews load the victim of a pedestrian crash into an Aircare helicopter Tuesday, Dec....
Family concerned for safety after relative hit in pedestrian crash
Former Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Willie Anderson speaks during the Super Bowl LVI...
Bengals great named finalist for 2024 NFL Hall of Fame
The suspect was arrested and booked in jail Wednesday.
Police: Man accused of stealing city vehicle
Mark Bramble was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly stole a public works employee's...
Complaint: Man charged after stealing city vehicle, leading police on chase