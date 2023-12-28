Vigil held in Avondale to honor gun violence victims

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens gathered in the Avondale Business Center for the community’s first Light Up the Night event.

The event featured a vigil to encourage solutions to gun violence.

Patrece Shears said she lost her daughter, Diamond Green, in 2018 when she was shot in downtown Cincinnati. She brought Green’s son - and her grandson - to the event to honor his lost mother.

“(We) just need justice.” Shears said. “That’s all I want. That’s all we want.”

Lawnda Green, who was Diamond’s aunt, said it’s taken the family years to recover from her loss.

“It took a long time to get back to where we are right now,” Lawnda Green said. “Everybody just loved her so much.”

Jennifer Foster, an ambassador for the ROOTs organization (Resilience Over Our Trauma), is hoping community initiatives like Light Up the Night help victims and families and can find ways to stop shootings. One of the focuses is educating young people on the fallout of gun violence.

“We’re just giving them new tools and new skills,” Foster said. “To say, no, those things have consequences. Let’s look at things through a better lens, let’s be a better person and walk away.”

Organizers said they plan on having the event every year. Anyone who wants to participate or wants information should contact the Avondale Development Center.

