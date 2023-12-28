What’s that smell? Residents report foul odor in NKY

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - A smelly situation from a raw sewage plant in Northern Kentucky has many residents looking for relief.

The smell had lessened Thursday, but those in Villa Hills and the surrounding area said the stench on Wednesday was almost unbearable.

“We never know when it’s going to be bad, and so we could be having a good day where it doesn’t smell like much, or we could have a day like yesterday, where it just smelled atrocious,” said Villa Hills resident Amy Parrott.

The culprit behind the smell, according to the Kenton County Sewer District, is the wastewater treatment plant on Amsterdam Road.

Chris Ollier, another Villa Hills resident, said the smell has been so bad he can’t do one of his favorite after-work traditions.

“I like to go outside and drink my beer after a hard day’s work,” explained Ollier. “Really can’t do that when it smells terrible.”

The Kenton County Sanitation District said they and other sewer districts are experiencing record numbers of odor complaints, mainly attributed to dry weather over the last several months.

The sanitation district explained that the “Odor near the headworks can be overwhelming and unsafe for staff, so we control odors and corrosion by exhausting foul air.”

Tank maintenance can also be a factor in the odor.

“We service our tanks during warmer months to facilitate quicker turnaround times,” Kenton County Sanitation District said. “We continuously hose the tanks during draining, but sludge collects on tank sidewalls, and wind can carry the odors.”

Another factor in the odor being smelled across the area is atmospheric conditions.

“Many atmospheric factors can affect odors and their ability to travel and there isn’t a lot SD1 can do to counter these atmospheric conditions, the district explained.

The Kenton County Sanitation District says there is no malfunction in the system; It’s just a necessary process to keep everyone’s drinking water safe.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.