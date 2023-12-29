Contests
68-year-old woman dies after crash at Hamilton restaurant

The crash happened Wednesday.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Video from previous coverage.

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 68-year-old woman has been identified as the person who died following a crash at a Hamilton restaurant.

Sherry Dishmon, 68, of Hamilton, died from traumatic injuries at Kettering Hospital, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

On Wednesday, a crash was reported at Jocko’s Chicken and Seafood on High Street, the coroner’s office previously said.

A person, later identified as Dishmon, was taken to the hospital, where she died.

No other information has been released.

